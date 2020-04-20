April 20 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut were called out on a report of a loose pig and ended up chasing the swine through a neighborhood for about 45 minutes.

The Stamford Police Department said three officers responded to the Roxbury Road area on a report of a loose pig and the trio were able to locate the animal, but it led them on a 45-minute chase before being captured.

A video released by the department shows the officers using an empty garbage can to capture the fleeing pig.

"Oh yes, we are well aware of the plethora of jokes this incident brings to mind," the department said.

The pig was taken to Stamford Animal Control while officials attempt to identify its owners.