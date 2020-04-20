An Australian family who won a nearly $400,000 lottery jackpot said they have been using the same series of numbers for nearly 20 years. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

April 20 (UPI) -- An Australian family who collected a nearly $400,000 lottery jackpot said they have been using the same numbers for nearly 20 years.

The family, from Peel, Western Australia, told Lotterywest officials the ticket they purchased for the April 11 Saturday Lotto drawing at The Lucky Charm Pinjarra bore the same numbers they have been using to play the lottery for two decades.

"We've used these numbers ever since our children were born, almost 20 years ago," the mother said.

The family's ticket matched all of the drawn numbers, earning a Division One prize of nearly 400,000.

"When I went to check my ticket, the store manager told me he wanted to speak to me in private; I thought I was in trouble," the woman recalled.