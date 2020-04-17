April 17 (UPI) -- A viral video filmed in India captured a monkey engaging in an activity not known to be common for its species -- flying a kite.

A video tweeted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows the small primate holding onto the string and reeling in the flying kite.

The monkey catches the kite as it finally reaches the rooftop where the animal is perched.

"Evolution happening fast due to lockdown," Nanda joked in the post.

The exact location where the video was filmed was unclear.