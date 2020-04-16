April 16 (UPI) -- A leopard wandered into a hospital in India and ended up locked inside a bathroom before being relocated by wildlife officials.

The Forest Department in Ganhinagar said the leopard wandered into Ayurveda Hospital in the Kolavada area and was discovered in a bathroom by a female employee.

Hospital workers locked the bathroom door and contacted the Forest Department, which dispatched personnel to the scene.

The leopard was safely relocated with no injuries to humans or the animal, officials said.