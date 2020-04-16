April 16 (UPI) -- A video streaming service is seeking a true crime buff to make $1,000 during the coronavirus lockdown by watching 24 straight hours of documentaries.

Documentary streaming service MagellanTV said it is seeking someone with "a passion for all things true crime" to document their 24-hour "All-Night Crime Watch" on their social media channels.

The chosen candidate will receive $1,000 and be given a pre-selected list of true crime documentaries to watch in a 24 hour period. The selected person will also receive a free year's subscription to MagellanTV.

Documentary fans are being encouraged to apply on the service's website with a 100-word explanation of why they would be ideal for the dream job. Applicants can also submit an optional video for consideration.