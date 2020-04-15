April 15 (UPI) -- Utility officials in a Florida county are reminding residents not to flush wet wipes down the toilet after all four of the wastewater facility's pumps clogged at the same time.

The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department said in a Facebook post that all four pumps at the organization's wastewater pumping facility in Boca Raton ended up clogged at the same time "for the first time ever."

The post blamed the clogs on increased use of wet wipes.

"It took a team of three utility mechanics to dissemble and reassemble the pumps in order to remove the compacted wipes," the post said.

The department said residents who find themselves "low on toilet paper" amid shortages from the COVID-19 pandemic should remember that all wet wipes, including those labeled "flushable," should be thrown in the trash and not disposed of in the toilet.