April 15 (UPI) -- A surprised Philadelphia woman captured video of an unusual sight right outside her sliding glass door: a groundhog happily munching away on a slice of pizza.

Kristin Chalela Bagnell posted a video to Facebook showing the groundhog standing right outside the glass door and looking into the house while eating a slice of pizza.

Bagnell said the groundhog stood outside her door for more than an hour while enjoying its meal, and didn't seem to mind being watched by the woman and her two dogs, Maggie and Moses.

The video has drawn comparisons to New York's famous pizza rat, which became a viral sensation in 2015 when it was filmed dragging a slice of pizza through a subway station.