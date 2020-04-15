April 15 (UPI) -- A kangaroo was captured in Arkansas one day after after escaping from a petting zoo during a transfer to a new facility.

Eddie Griffin, whose wife owns petting zoo Cockrill's Country Critters, said the young kangaroo, Lilly, was being transferred to a new facility about 8:30 p.m. Monday when the marsupial was able to escape from the trailer and run off in the U.S. 167 area.

Griffin enlisted the help of the Austin Police Departmet and the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office to search for the kangaroo Monday night, but despite multiple sightings, the animal declined to be captured.

"If you happen to see this guy around town, DO NOT approach. Suspect is not armed due to the shortness of his arms. However, he is considered dangerous due to the sharpness of his claws," Austin police said in a Monday night Facebook post.

A group of searchers resumed the hunt for Lilly on Tuesday morning and Griffin said she jumped right into a volunteer's arms when surrounded.

Petting zoo owner Janice Cockrill-Griffin held Lilly on her lap for the journey to the petting zoo's new location, rather than risk another incident with the trailer.