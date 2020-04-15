April 15 (UPI) -- A Costco worker in Houston is being praised online for tracking down a customer who left nearly $200 in cash behind at the store.

Costco said in a post on its official Instagram account that the worker, named Kristina, noticed a shopper left behind his change, which totaled $194, after checking out at the store near the Galleria.

Kristina was able to look up the shopper's information through his store membership and called the man, named John, at home. She said John and his wife, Barbara, initially thought the call was a scam, but they were grateful when they arrived at the store and she handed over the cash.

"He didn't realize that he had forgotten the money," Barbara said.

"In these stressful times, we have been so very impressed with Kristina and all employees at this Costco. From the excellent staff at the pharmacy to the greeters, cashiers and stockers." Barbara said. "Most of the pharmacy employees and greeters know us by name. Now, we are delighted to add Kristina to our friend list."