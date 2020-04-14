The Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit responsible for the creation of emojis, said there will be no new emojis released in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by pinwhalestock/Pixabay.com

April 14 (UPI) -- The nonprofit group that oversees the creation of new emojis said there won't be any new characters added in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unicode Consortium said version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard had been originally planned for release in March 2021, but is being delayed by six months until September 2021.

The group said new emojis announced as part of a new Unicode Standard normally take about nine months to be commercially available on cellphones, meaning there will be no new emojis released in 2021.

The consortium said it relies on the work of volunteers, and they are being given extra time to complete their work due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.