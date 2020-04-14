April 14 (UPI) -- A Florida house that turned heads and annoyed neighbors with its vibrant, erratic paint job is getting a makeover thanks to its new owner.

The home in the Il Regalo Circle Community of Naples raised controversy in January when neighbors complained about the neon-colored paint job, which they said was done erratically and caused paint splatter on the home's lawn and surrounding trees.

The era of the cartoon-colored house came to a close Monday when workers set about power-washing the colors off in preparation for a new paint job.

Court documents state the home was purchased in March for less than its $500,000 market value.