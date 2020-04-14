April 14 (UPI) -- An Indiana man awaiting his $1,700 stimulus payment said he checked his balance at an ATM and instead discovered a mysterious sum of $8.2 million.

Charles Calvin of New Chicago said he visited the ATM at his local Family Express on Friday to take out $200, and he then decided to check his remaining available balance to see if his stimulus payment had been deposited yet.

Calvin said he was shocked to see his balance was $8.2 million.

The volunteer firefighter said he called his bank Monday morning and was told his account balance had returned to normal, but his $1,700 stimulus payment had arrived.

"It kind of sucks," Calvin told WGN-TV. "You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but up."

Calvin said he does not know if the error was on the part of his bank, an ATM glitch or a mistake made by the federal government when depositing his stimulus money.

A Dallas woman faced a similar situation in December 2019, when she checked her bank account balance and discovered $37 million that she couldn't explain. Rush Balloon said her husband contacted LegacyTexas Bank and was told the deposit was a clerical error and would be corrected.