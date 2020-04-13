A Nebraska man won a Pick 5 lottery jackpot a few years after his brother collected a big prize. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery

April 13 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man who collected a $54,000 lottery jackpot said lottery luck runs in his family -- his brother won a large prize just a few years earlier.

Warren Murrell of Lincoln told Nebraska Lottery officials he bought his Nebraska Pick 5 ticket from Casey's General Store in Lincoln.

The single quick play ticket matched all five numbers in the April 10 drawing: 04-06-16-35-38.

Murrell said he is an occasional Pick 5 player, but his brother plays the drawing nearly every day. He said his brother collected a jackpot from the game just a few years ago.

"Mine was bigger though," he said.

Murrell said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his RV and build a "man shed" in the back yard of his home.