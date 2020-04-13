April 13 (UPI) -- Surprised witnesses in a Paris suburb captured video of a zebra running loose through the town alongside a duo of horses.

The zebra and horses were caught on video running through the streets of Champigny-sur-Marne after escaping from an outdoor enclosure at the Badin circus in nearby Ormesson-sur-Marne.

The owner of the Badin circus said the animals escaped when their enclosure was left unlocked. He said the zebra and horses were only on the loose for about 15 minutes before being recaptured.

Meanwhile, in Boissy-Saint-Leger, witnesses captured photos and videos of two wild deer running through the empty streets during coronavirus lockdown.