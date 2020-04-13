April 13 (UPI) -- A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman whose plea to neighbors for more beer went viral on social media is getting her request fulfilled by Coors.

Olive Veronesi, 93, of Seminole, went viral after news station KDKA-TV shared a photo on Facebook showing her standing with a can of Coors Light and holding a sign in her window reading, "I need more beer."

Veronesi said several people have since reached out offering her beer.

"It's nice, something for a young lady," Veronesi told KDKA-TV.

Coors Light said in a Twitter post Sunday that Veronesi would soon be receiving some beer directly from the company.

"Olive asked, and beer is on its way!" the tweet said.