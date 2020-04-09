April 9 (UPI) -- A bakery in Finland said it was spared going out of business thanks to a unique creation that went viral on social media: cakes shaped like toilet paper rolls.

The Ronttosrouva bakery in Finland said the business was in danger of shutting down permanently in March when nearly all of its orders were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bakery owner Sanna Lampinen said business turned around when photos of her toilet paper roll cakes went viral on social media, leading to hundreds of new orders.

Lampinen said the increased business has allowed her to not only keep all of her employees on the payroll, but she has been able to hire two more people to help meet the demand.