April 9 (UPI) -- A police officer on patrol in Malaysia climbed into a monsoon drain to rescue a puppy he found trapped in the ditch.

Cpl. Mohd Azad Azady Mohamad Tarmizee of the Shah Alam District Police said he and colleagues were out enforcing the government's coronavirus-mandated movement control order when he heard a faint yelp coming from a nearby monsoon drain.

"I did not think much of until I saw two adult dogs looking inside the drain," the officer told The Sun Daily. "On checking, I spotted a black puppy that had fallen in and was desperately attempting to get out."

The officer was recorded on video climbing into the drain to lift the puppy to safety. He reunited the puppy with the two adult dogs, which he believes to be the younger animal's parents.

"If there was a downpour, the puppy might drown when the drain starts filling up. That is why I had to save it. I do not think I did anything great." he said.