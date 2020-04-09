April 9 (UPI) -- An Indian car museum unveiled the "Corona Car," a coronavirus-shaped vehicle with six wheels that can reach a top speed of 25 mph.

Kanyaboyina Sudhakar of the Sudha Cars Museum in Bahadurpura said he designed the vehicle, which is shaped like the coronavirus when viewed under a microscope, to raise awareness of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the global pandemic.

"The spread of Covid-19 has to be contained. I have designed the car in the shape of the virus which is depicted popularly so that awareness can be spread on social distancing by the public," Sudhakar told the Times of India.

Sudhakar said the single-seat vehicle took him about 10 days to build. He said he would be willing to make the vehicle available to police or other government agencies for awareness campaigns.

"I have always made cars to give back to the society in my own way on different occasions for different causes. Now, at this time, it is important to tell people to stay home and stay safe and the coronavirus car is meant to convey the message," he said.