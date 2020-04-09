April 9 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters responded to an overpass in New York state to rescue a goat that fled onto the beams suspended under the bridge.

The New York State Police said troopers and the Maynard Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to the overpass on Route 49 in Marcy.

Authorities were alerted when a woman spotted the goat standing into the grass next to the Route 49 West exit toward the Marcy-SUNY Parkway and attempted to approach the animal, but it fled under the bridge.

The woman flagged down a Maynard Fire Department firefighter, who attempted to block the goat from fleeing, but the animal managed to get into the support beams under the bridge.

A Whitesboro Fire Department ladder truck was summoned to help state police and firefighters reach the goat, but it again evaded capture and ran out from under the bridge.

Authorities were eventually able to capture the goat and return it to its owner.