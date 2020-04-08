April 8 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared photos and video from the rescue of a family of ducklings that fell down a drain.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said an officer helped an animal control officer Tuesday afternoon when the ducklings fell through a drain and became trapped in the sewer.

The photos show the rescuers climbing down into the drain to lift the ducklings to safety.

The babies were reunited with their mother and escorted by the officers to a nearby pond, where video shows the family swimming away.