April 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Russia waded out into frigid water to rescue a dog that was unable to climb back onto the icy shore.

A video filmed at a pond near Red Army Avenue in Moscow shows firefighters lowering a colleague down the icy slope at the edge of the water so he can reach the stranded canine.

The filmer said it took about 5 minutes for the firefighter to earn the dog's trust and get close to the animal.

The firefighter was eventually able to loop a strap around the dog so it could be pulled up the slope and reunited with its owner.