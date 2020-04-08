April 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal sanctuary is appealing to the public for help locating a Eurasian eagle owl that escaped from the facility.

The Predator or Prey Wildlife Sanctuary in Richlands said the exotic bird, named Quill, escaped from the sanctuary Thursday and has since been spotted in the Bannermans Mill and Catherine Lake area.

The sanctuary asked followers on Facebook to report any owl sightings in the area.

Brandy McNerny, daughter of sanctuary owner Cathy Burns, said Quill broke a clip on a cable he was attached to in the sanctuary's weathering area and flew away.

"We were not there to witness him flying away but our assumption is something must have spooked him for him to be able to break away," McNerny told The Jacksonville Daily News. "It is almost as if this was one of those nature versus nurture scenarios."

McNerny started a Facebook group for members of the public to report sightings and help track Quill's movements.

"Even though Quill was raised in captivity he is still a wild animal and because he can't hunt for himself he is hungry," McNerny said. "However, he is not a threat to people or pets and will most likely avoid cats, dogs, and chickens."