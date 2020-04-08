Police in British Columbia captured an escaped python found wandering in a vacant apartment. Photo courtesy of Saanich Police

April 8 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said an escaped python was reunited with its owner after being found slithering around a vacant apartment.

Saanich Police said the snake was found in a vacant apartment inside a Cook Street building and was taken to the Capital Regional District Animal Shelter.

Police said the snake was comfortable around humans and appeared healthy, indicating it was an escaped pet.

The CRD said the python was later reunited with its owner.

The snake's owner said the pet was being cared for by a friend and escaped when its container wasn't properly latched.