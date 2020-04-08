April 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Washington, D.C., said it took about two hours to locate a blind and deaf toy poodle who fell down a storm drain in the city.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said Prince, a 16-year-old toy poodle, fell through a storm drain Monday night and rescuers spent two hours searching nearly a mile's worth of manholes with help from DC Fire and DC Water.

Prince, who is deaf and blind, was located and lifted out of the sewer to be returned to his owners.

"In this time of uncertainty, it's great to know that people still really care and that we haven't given up on each other, or our pets," Kelly Dawson, daughter of Prince's owner, told PoPville.