April 8 (UPI) -- A British puzzle enthusiast recaptured his Guinness World Records title by building a Rubik's cube that measures 6 feet and 7 inches on each side.

Tony Fisher, who held the record for the world's largest Rubik's cube from 2016 until 2018, said his latest creation took about 330 hours to build.

The result, a fully functional Rubik's cube that stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall, was enough to retake the record from the TELUS Spark science museum in Canada, which assembled a 5-foot, 6-inch Rubik's cube.

Fisher said his interest in puzzles began in 1980, when he received his first Rubik's cube at the age of 14. He made puzzle design his full-time job in 2010.