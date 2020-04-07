Twitch streamer LosPollosTV broke a Guinness World Record when his livestream went on for 195 hours, 36 minutes and 17 seconds. Photo by Aksa2011/Pixabay.com

April 7 (UPI) -- A popular Twitch streamer ended up breaking a Guinness World Record when his livestream went on for nearly 200 hours.

Louis Sammartino said the broadcast on his LosPollosTV Twitch channel began March 29 as a "sub-a-thon" in which he pledged to extend his stream for two minutes for every new subscription to his channel.

The subscriptions rolled in and Sammartino soon realized his stream was going to be longer than intended, and could go on past the previous record of 161 hours, 11 minutes and 32 seconds, which was set by Hulu in May 2019.

Sammartino, who was assisted by his father and brother so he could take breaks for naps, surpassed the record April 5, but decided to continue the stream, which finally ended Tuesday morning at 195 hours, 36 minutes and 17 seconds.