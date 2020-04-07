A turkey survived a crash through the windshield of a truck on a Minnesota highway. Photo courtesy of the Eagan Police Department

April 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota truck driver said he received a shock when a turkey crashed through his windshield on the highway -- and a second surprise when the bird was uninjured.

Dante Wiskow said he was driving his truck for Beer Farms on Interstate 35 eastbound near Eagan when he spotted a turkey soaring past his trailer.

Wiskow said a second turkey suddenly appeared in the road and launched itself into the air, crashing through the passenger side of his windshield.

He estimated the bird was about 35 pounds.

"It wasn't a normal-sized turkey," Wiskow told CityPages.

An Eagan police officer came upon the scene and summoned state patrol vehicles to help guide traffic so the turkey could be ejected from the cab of the truck.

"After removing the bird, the turkey went back into a wooded area like nothing happened," police said in a Facebook post.