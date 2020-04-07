April 7 (UPI) -- A Welsh farmer shared video of a flock of sheep taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown by playing on the equipment at an empty playground.

Gareth Williams of Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire said the sheep are usually kept away from the children's play area at the farm, but the playground has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sheep were allowed to wander free.

Williams captured video of the sheep climbing on the playground equipment and spinning each other on the roundabout, or merry-go-round.

"I was quite shocked when I saw them on the roundabout, we don't usually have them down here so it was quite amazing to see," Williams told ITV News. "Some of them were playing and others were all around the park. I was really surprised at how quickly they've started to play and get the hang of it -- as I said they're not usually here when the park is open."