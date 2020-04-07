April 7 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a moment during a media briefing on the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic to reassure children that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are considered "essential workers."

Arden said during her Monday media briefing that the mythical figures are considered essential workers in New Zealand, which has been on lockdown for the past two weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern said.

"But as you can imagine at this time they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies, and so I say to the children of New Zealand: If the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to get everywhere," she said.

Ardern suggested residents could help children experience Easter egg hunts by putting photos of colorful eggs in their front windows for neighborhood children to spot. She posted a coloring page of an Easter egg on her Facebook page for residents to use.