April 7 (UPI) -- A Brazil man captured video of some neighbors enjoying their coronavirus lockdown by playing a video game projected onto the side of an apartment building.

The Vitoria, Espirito Santo, man said he was home with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic when some residents of a nearby building captured their attention.

The residents were using a projector aimed at another building to play a giant game of Street Fighter II.

The video shows residents controlling the game from an apartment balcony.