April 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota family set up a camera to find out what was happening to their frequently damaged beehive and discovered the culprit was a honey-thieving bear.

The Oak Grove family told KMSP-TV the "beehive bandit" had been damaging the hive on their property near Rum River Regional Park on a nightly basis.

The family set up trail cameras that captured footage of a hungry bear wrestling honey out of the hive.

They said they reported the bear, which they branded "Winnie the Honey Thief" to wildlife authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said bears have recently been wandering farther south and west than their previous range. The department is asking residents who spot bears in unusual locations to report the encounters on the DNR website.