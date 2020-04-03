April 3 (UPI) -- A woman who flew from Washington, D.C., to Boston amid the COVID-19 pandemic captured video on board the plane when she discovered she was the flight's sole passenger.

Sheryl Pardo said she flew last week to visit her ailing mother, who has since died, and she found out on the American Eagle flight, which could have handled nearly 100 passengers.

Pardo recorded video as a flight attendant gave a "shout out to Sheryl" during the introductory announcements.

Pardo said she was upgraded to first class and the two flight attendants provided excellent service during the flight.