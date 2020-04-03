April 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York state said a lucky dog is expected to be OK after getting stuck under his owner's vehicle and being taken for a 40-mile drive.

The Rochester Fire Department said firefighters and Humane Society rescuers responded to the city's Public Market when the owner of the 2-year-old beagle, Zeke, called and reported the canine was trapped under their vehicle.

The owner said Zeke must have gotten stuck under the vehicle before it was driven at least 40 miles.

The rescuers enlisted help from staff members at Lollipop Farm, including a veterinarian who was able to sedate the dog to be safely extracted from under the vehicle.

The fire department said Zeke is being treated for his injuries and is expected to be OK.