April 2 (UPI) -- Residents of an Idaho neighborhood watched an unusual police chase unfolding outside their homes when a moose went for a run through town.

Rexburg residents said they noticed police outside their homes Wednesday morning and they looked out their windows to see the officers were chasing after a loose moose.

The Rexburg Police Department and Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers chased the moose through multiple neighborhoods until it was finally tranquilized behind a church about 11:30 a.m.

"Moose are large animals and can become aggressive and dangerous when they wander into populated areas," Fish and Game spokesman James Brower told the East Idaho News. "Our primary concern in these situations is human safety followed by the safety of the moose. When a moose comes into town as this one did, it is in the best interest of the public and the moose to relocate the animal to a safe location."

Brower said the moose will be released about 25 miles outside of town, in the Green Canyon area.