Police in Ohio responded to a home on investigation of robbery and discovered an alligator being kept in the closet. Photo courtesy of the Columbus Police Department

April 2 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they were investigating a reported robbery at a home when they made an unexpected discovery -- an alligator in a closet.

Columbus Police said they were called to an east side home about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a gun being pulled during an argument over the return of Xbox gaming console.

The department said officers were collecting evidence and conducting interviews at the home when they found the alligator in the closet.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was called in to take custody of the 2-year-old animal.

Investigators said it is legal to own an alligator in Ohio with the proper permits, but the home's resident did not have the required paperwork.