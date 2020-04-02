April 2 (UPI) -- An Ohio man unable to visit his mother's nursing home due to coronavirus lockdown used a tree-trimming bucket truck to visit her third floor window.

Charley Adams, owner of Adams Tree Preservation in Youngstown, said he wanted to visit his mother, Julie, 80, at Windsor Estates Assisted Living in New Middletown, but the facility is on lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, with no visitors allowed inside and no residents allowed to leave.

Adams said he received permission from the home to bring his tree-trimming bucket truck to the building and lift himself up to his mother's third-floor window.

"I pulled up the truck, set up the bucket, and I called her on the phone, and I said mom, look outside, look outside your window right now, and there I was," Adams told WFMJ-TV.

Photos of the visit were posted to Facebook by Adams' uncle and the pictures quickly spread.

"Now with all the attention, she's getting lots of calls from family and friends from all over the country. And so it's been great," Adams told CNN.