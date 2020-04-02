April 2 (UPI) -- A Canadian man is seeking federal approval for his Guinness World Records goal: flying a kite to a height of 20,000 feet.

Adele Karame, a Canadian citizen originally from Lebanon, said he wants to break the Guinness World Record for highest kite flight, which was set in 2014 by Australian man Robert Moore when he flew his kite to a height of 16,009 feet.

Karame, of Vernon, British Columbia, said he had been planning to attempt his feat at the Kal Lake lookout this year, but he has thus far been unable to receive government approval.

The kite enthusiast, who picked up his childhood hobby again as a form of physical therapy after a 2018 car crash, said officials from airports in Vancouver, Vernon and Kelowna told him he needs approval from Transport Canada to attempt his record.

Karame said he has reached out to Transport Canada, but has yet to hear back from the agency.

"I want the record for Canada. I've lived here for 45 years, I am a Canadian and I am proud of it," Karame told Castanet.

He said his kite flying abilities have been hindered lately by diabetes and arthritis, but his son, Adam, has been helping him take daily walks and rebuild his strength.