April 2 (UPI) -- A man won a $280,000 jackpot from the Nebraska Lottery years after collecting $25,000 from a Colorado Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Brian Pearson of Kimball told Nebraska Lottery officials he bought his Pick 5 ticket for the March 28 drawing at Vince's Corner in Kimball.

Pearson matched all five numbers: 04-07-11-13-29.

The winner said the numbers hold special significance for him -- they're a combination of his late wife's birthday and the date of her death.

"She's my guardian angel," he said.

Pearson said he previously encountered lottery luck when he won a $25,000 jackpot from a Colorado Lottery scratch-off ticket.