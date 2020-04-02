A red kite was rescued after being spotted entangled in a family's broken swingball set. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were called to a home to rescue a bird of prey that became entangled in the cord of a broken swingball set.

The RSPCA said a Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, England, family contacted the RSPCA when they spotted the red kite dangling from the swingball cord suspended from a tree branch Tuesday.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Kate Wright responded to the home to rescue the bird.

"The poor bird was hanging from a broken swingball cord which I believe was already stuck high up in the tree when he flew into it. The ball was still attached to the cord," Wright said.

"I tied a knife to a series of poles to cut the line from the tree, and was then able to catch the bird in my reach and rescue net. He looked in pretty good shape, though I could see that the cord had rubbed part of his wing, so decided to take him to a specialist center to recover," she said.

Wright said the red kite will eventually be returned to the wild.