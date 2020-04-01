A town in Wales captured a Guinness World Record when a local counted up the local roundabouts and discovered the town has the world's highest concentration of the intersections. Photo by GregReese/Pixabay.com

April 1 (UPI) -- A Welsh man said he contacted Guinness World Records to alert the group that his town has the world's highest concentration of roundabouts.

Brian Dougal said he learned the town of Milton Keynes, England, currently holds the Guinness World Record for highest number of roundabouts per square kilometer, with an average 1.46 of the circular intersections per every 1 kilometer (.62 miles).

Dougal said he thought his hometown of Cwmbran might have that record beat, so he analyzed the town's roads and discovered it has an average 2.75 roundabouts per square kilometer, shattering the previous record.

"Driving around in circles in our town can be a headache. But at least we can enjoy getting dizzy knowing that there is nowhere else in the world like Cwmbran," Dougal told Cwmbran Life.