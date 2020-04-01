April 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a truck driver was not injured when his vehicle caught fire on the interstate, but the flames destroyed some precious cargo: a load of toilet paper.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the truck crashed about 4 a.m. Wednesday and burst into flames on Interstate 20, near the I-45 interchange in southern Dallas County.

The truck driver sad he hit a bump, lost control of the vehicle and struck a highway barrier, causing the truck to overturn. The driver and his dog were not injured.

Firefighters were summoned to the scene and extinguished the flames, but officials said the truck's load of toilet paper burned extensively before firefighters arrived.

Clean-up operations were expected to last for several hours.