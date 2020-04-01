An Australian couple won a second lottery jackpot using the same numbers that paid off for them 35 years earlier. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

April 1 (UPI) -- An Australian couple who have played the same lottery numbers for more than 35 years won nearly $800,000 -- their second jackpot using the digits.

The Hamilton Hill, Western Australia, couple, who are in their 60s, told Lotterywest officials the Saturday Lotto ticket they bought from Hamilton Hill Newsagency bore the same set of birthday numbers they have been using for more than 35 years.

The ticket earned the couple a $789,288 Division One prize.

The couple said the numbers had proven lucky before.

"We managed to win Division Two with the same numbers around 35 years ago and did say that one day we'd win the big one," they said.