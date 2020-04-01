Knitters in Britain are working from home to break the Guinness World Record for the longest knitted bunting. Photo courtesy of the Devon County Show

April 1 (UPI) -- A British knitting group said members are working from home to reach their goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest knitted bunting.

Deborah Custance Baker, who created the Longest Knitted Bunting group on Facebook, said members are working while on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic so they can comply with Guinness' deadline of May 8.

Baker said the original plan was for the knitted triangles to be connected at a large gathering, but due to the lockdown she is having members send their finished triangles to her Silverton home, where she is stringing them together with about 5 miles of tape.

The finished bunting is scheduled to be displayed at the Devon County Show at the end of August, Baker said.