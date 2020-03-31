March 31 (UPI) -- A group of friends out snowmobiling in Newfoundland ended up rescuing a moose that fell into a tree well, and the incident was caught on video.

Mark Weir posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when he and his friend spotted a trio of moose walking across the edge of a pond in the Taylor's Brook Road area.

Weir said he and his friends decided to investigate after seeing one of the animals fall out of sight.

The group discovered the moose had fallen into a deep tree well.

Weir shared video showing the friends using shovels to dig a path for the moose to climb to safety.