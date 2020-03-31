March 31 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a leopard wandered into a city and was captured about five hours after it was spotted inside a house.

The Union Territory Forest Department said officials were summoned to a home in Chandigarh's Sector 5, where the leopard was spotted on CCTV cameras Tuesday.

Officials said the leopard wandered into the house about 8 a.m. before moving on to a neighbor's yard.

Forest Department officers arrived on the scene and blocked off the area. The leopard was located and tranquilized about 1:30 p.m.

The leopard was found to be in good health and was released into the Nepli Forest, officials said.