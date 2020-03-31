A horse that fell into a dry cesspit in England was hoisted out by the legs. Photo courtesy of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue

March 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England said they had to enlist the help of a local company to bring in heavy machinery for the rescue of a horse that fell into a dry cesspit.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said multiple crews responded Friday when a horse fell into a dry cesspit and was trapped upside down.

Leigh Holmes, fire and rescue's district manager for Newark, Collingham and Southwell, said local company Agriscope brought in heavy machinery to allow the rescuers to safely hoist the horse out of the hole by its legs.

Rescuers said the horse was able to stand up once it was safely back on solid ground and was returned to its owner.