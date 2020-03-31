March 31 (UPI) -- Residents of a Welsh town said a herd of more than 100 goats is taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown by overrunning their neighborhoods and eating their plants.

Locals in Llandudno said approximately 122 Kashmiri goats wandered away from their home in the Great Orme country park and ventured into city's streets, which have been low on human activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents said the goats have been feasting on their hedges and other plants.

A North Wales Police spokeswoman said authorities believe the goats will eventually leave town on their own and officers will not be responding to non-emergency calls about the animal trespassers.