March 30 (UPI) -- A family dog that went missing for three days in Vietnam was rescued from a deep pit by a man with a rope and bucket.

A video filmed Friday in Dong Nai shows the small dog being lifted out of the pit by a man who attached some rope to a plastic bucket.

The filmer said the dog had been missing for three days and the searching family eventually heard the canine's cries in the hole.

The filmer said the situation could have turned out much worse if it hadn't been the dry season, as the pit would likely have been filled with deep water.