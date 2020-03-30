March 30 (UPI) -- The makers of Busch Beer are teaming with a Minnesota animal rescue to offer three months worth of free beer to anyone who adopts or fosters a dog from the group.

Busch announced 500 people who adopt or foster dogs from Midwest Animal Rescue will be awarded a three months supply of beer in the form of a $100 pre-paid debit card.

The "Foster a Dog, Get Busch" promotion is designed to promote dog adoption and fostering as Midwest Animal Rescue and other groups across the country are forced to close to the public and cancel events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue & Services, we'll give you 3 months' worth of Busch to enjoy by their side," Busch said in a Facebook post.

The promotion is scheduled to run through April 25 or until 500 winners have claimed their prizes.