March 26 (UPI) -- A California teacher broke a Guinness World Record when she played video game Just Dance for 18 hours and 34 seconds.

Carrie Swidecki of Bakersfield said she became interested in movement-based video games about 20 years ago when she started playing arcade game Dance Dance Revolution.

Swidecki said the game led to her losing about 75 pounds and placing high in local tournaments.

The teacher's interest in Dance Dance Revolution and other movement games including the Just Dance series led her to set six Guinness World Records: longest video game marathon, longest video game marathon on a dance game, longest video game marathon on a Just Dance game, longest video game marathon on a rhythm game, longest video game marathon on a motion-sensing dance game and most high scores achieved on a dance video game series in 24 hours.

Swidecki set her Just Dance record by playing the 2015 version of the game for 138 hours and 34 seconds at Otto's Video Games and More in Bakersfield.

The teacher said her love of dance games led her to incorporate them at school to teach kids about being active.

"It's been an unbelievable 20 year journey that has taken me from being obese to a multiple Guinness World Record Holder, International Video Game Hall of Fame Inductee, and a leading advocate in education for using video games as tools to fight childhood obesity while breaking barriers for women my age in esports," Swidecki said.